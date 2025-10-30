NERC announces plan to mark 20 years of regulating Nigeria’s electricity sector

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary—marking two decades of regulating the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

A statement by the power sector regulator said the anniversary commemoration reflects on its remarkable journey — from the early challenges of its establishment, through the regulation of the unbundled power sector, the privatisation of key assets in the value chain, and the oversight of the Nigerian Electricity Market from the post-privatisation and Interim Market stages to the Transition Electricity Market, among other milestones.

Established on 31st October 2005 under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005—now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023—NERC said it has played a pivotal role in steering the evolution of Nigeria’s electricity market. “Over the past twenty years, the Commission has championed reforms that foster transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and sustainable growth across the sector”, the statement read in part.

To mark this milestone, NERC said it will host a series of events and activities aimed at showcasing its achievements, engaging stakeholders, and setting a forward-looking agenda for the future of electricity in Nigeria. Stakeholders from government, industry, development partners, and consumer advocacy groups will convene to reflect on the sector’s progress, share insights, and renew their commitment to building a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply industry.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, said, “This 20th Anniversary is not just a milestone—it’s a reaffirmation of our mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector.” “We remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians.”