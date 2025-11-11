NAFDAC orders ban on sachet alcohol

The National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has directed a ban on the production and sale of alchoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small bottles below 200ml by December 2025.

NAFDAC Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the directive during a press briefing in Abuja. “The proliferation of high-alcohol-content beverages in sachets and small containers has made such products easily accessible, affordable, and concealable, leading to widespread misuse and addiction among minors and commercial drivers,” Adeyeye said. “This public health menace has been linked to increased incidences of domestic violence, road accidents, school dropouts, and social vices across communities.”

According to her, the directive follows a resolution by the Senate highlighting concerns over cheap alcohol drinks packaged in sachets being easily accessed by minors and contributing to social problems. Adeyeye noted that the agency had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding with industry stakeholders to a phased ban, with previous deadlines pushed from 2023 and now December 2025. She, however, noted that the Senate’s resolution is absolute and no further extension will be granted and urged retailers and manufacturers to comply with the directive.

Adeyeye reiterated that the ban is not punitive. protective to safeguard the health and well-being of Nigerians. She also explained that the agency will be collaborating with security agencies to ensure the full enforcement of the ban scheduled to begin in January 2026. “This ban is not punitive; it is protective. It is aimed at safeguarding the health and future of our children and youth.

The decision is rooted in scientific evidence and public health considerations. We cannot continue to sacrifice the well-being of Nigerians for short-term economic gain. The health of a nation is its true wealth,” she added.