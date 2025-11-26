‘Start believing the hype’ – how ‘effortless’ Estevao outshone Yamal

It was billed as the battle of the two teenage wonderkids – and for once it was Lamine Yamal who found himself overshadowed, cast aside from the spotlight. This was Estevao Willian’s night. With Chelsea already 1-0 up and Barcelona down to 10 men, the 18-year-old produced a truly memorable moment to light up an already raucous Stamford Bridge.

Collecting a pass from Reece James, Estevao cut inside, turned Alejandro Balde inside out and then sent a rasping drive into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Joan Garcia. As former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin put it: “Start believing the hype.” “The goal’s the bit everyone will see, and it was wonderful in a number of ways,” Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live after the 3-0 victory. “It was just so tight, the footwork, and it’s a brilliant, brilliant finish.

“But all the other parts of his game, the intelligence, the movement, the picking up of position… he’s a natural. Because usually footballers are called natural and they’re not – but it just looks so effortless for him. Some players just move differently to other players, a grace and elegance. It’s beautiful to see.” Speaking on Amazon Prime, ex-Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge added: “The anticipation and expectation was that it was going to be Yamal’s night and it would be all about him. But you see Estavao tonight and it was absolutely brilliant.”

Yamal’s evening came to an end in the 80th minute, substituted to jeers with the match already lost. Just two minutes and 40 seconds later, Estevao departed to a standing ovation.