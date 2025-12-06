CAC to clamp down on illegal PoS operators from January 2026

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has threatened a fresh clampdown on unregistered Point of Sale (POS) operators in Nigeria from 1st January 2026.

The Commission said it observed a rising number of POS operators running without registration, violating CAMA 2020 and CBN Agent Banking Regulations.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency said all PoS must be duly registered with the commission or face immediate shutdown. It warned that no POS operator will be allowed to operate without CAC registration, adding that security agencies will enforce nationwide compliance.

The statement further pointed out that this reckless practice, often enabled by some fintech companies, puts Nigeria’s financial system and citizens’ investments at risk, stressing that it must stop.

“Unregistered POS terminals will be seized or shut down by security officials.

“Fintechs enabling illegal operations will be placed on a watchlist and reported to the CBN. All operators are advised to regularize immediately. Compliance is mandatory,” the statement said.