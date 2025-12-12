Slot to hold talks with Salah about facing Brighton

Arne Slot says there are “no reasons to not want Mohamed Salah to stay” at Liverpool and will hold further talks with the winger on Friday morning. Salah said he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club after Saturday’s draw at Leeds and he was subsequently left out of the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League game at Inter Milan.

Salah, 33, also claimed he had “earned his place” in the team when speaking to media in the mixed zone at Elland Road. Pushed on the future of Salah, who signed a new two-year contract in April, Reds manager Slot said: “I have no reasons to not want him to stay.” “I will have a conversation with Mo,” Slot added. “The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look [on Saturday].”

Liverpool welcome Brighton to Anfield at 15:00 GMT on Saturday as they look to bounce back from successive draws in the league. The Egypt forward, who has scored 250 goals in 420 appearances for the Reds, has been an unused substitute in two of Liverpool’s past three Premier League games.

He last played in the 1-1 draw against Sunderland on on 3 December when he came on as a substitute and his last start was on 26 November in the Champions League defeat by PSV Eindhoven.