NAFDAC alerts Nigerians over recall of Indomie Vegetable Flavour Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public alert over the recall of Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, citing the presence of undeclared allergens that could pose serious health risks to consumers.

In a statement released on Sunday, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, clarified that the affected product is not currently on sale in Nigeria. However, she said the agency has intensified nationwide surveillance to prevent the product from entering the country or circulating in any market.

“In light of this development, NAFDAC has undertaken some proactive measures as a responsive regulator by ensuring increased vigilance actions to guard against the possible entry of the recalled product into Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Surveillance has been directed across all zones and states, and zonal directors and state coordinators have been mandated to mop up the product if found within their jurisdictions.”