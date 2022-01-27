Buhari commissions BUA three million metric tonnes cement plant

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday paid a visit to Sokoto State and commissioned a cement plant by manufacturing company, BUA Group. Hosted by Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, President Buhari at the event inaugurated the three million metric tonnes per annum plant and 48 Megawatts power plant.

President Buhari lauded the company for believing in Nigeria and being the largest employer of labour in the northwest region of the country. Dignitaries at the event include the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele; Chairman BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, among others.

Shortly after the commissioning of the line 4 plant, the President and his entourage were taken on a tour of the plant by the Chairman of the company, AbdulSamad Rabi’u. BUA Chairman, who according to Forbes is the fifth richest man in Africa, appreciated the President for his presence at the event.

He explained that 95% of the materials used in production in the company are locally sourced.