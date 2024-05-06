NECO digitises recruitment process for examiners to check sharp practices

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has digitalised the recruitment process for both internal and external examination supervisors, and assistant supervisors for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to the council, digitisation is to check sharp practices in the recruitment process, and to enhance efficiency and effective service delivery. A statement made available to newsmen in Minna by the Acting Director of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, added that the process which involved migration from the manual recruitment of supervisors and assistant supervisors to the online system, would ensure that supervisor’s nomination form, appointment letters and e-photo albums, are generated On-line.

Also, routine swapping of supervisors and assistant supervisors during the examination would be done online, according to NECO.

Interested qualified teachers with Nigeria Certificate In Education (NCE), Degree Certificate, Master’s Degrees, PhD and Professors, are eligible to apply as supervisors and assistant supervisors for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) or Senior Secondary Certificate of Education (SSCE) internal or external.

Before the digitalisation system, the recruitment of supervisors and assistant supervisors was done manually by the council.