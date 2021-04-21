IGP withdraws senior police officers attached to EFCC

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Those affected by the directive of the police chief are officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above.

Baba gave the directive in a letter titled ‘Withdrawal of Senior Police Officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above From EFCC’ – a copy of which was obtained on Wednesday. The letter dated April 15, 2021, and addressed to the EFCC chairman was signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP and an acting Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

Owohunwa explained that the IGP took the decision as a result of the present operational requirements of the police. According to the letter, the affected police officers were asked to report to the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer on April 21 for further instructions.

The IGP’s directive followed the disturbing rate of gunmen attacks on security facilities in parts of the country, including attacks on a State Police Command Headquarters and Zonal Police Headquarters in the South-East.