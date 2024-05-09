Court fixes May 28 for hearing in Ganduje’s suspension case

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, has set May 28 as the date for the hearing of a substantive application filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje is contesting his suspension from the party by factional ward executives led by Basiru Nuhu Isa. Ganduje’s suspension saga began with his initial suspension by APC ward executives led by Haladu Gwanjo, on April 15. However, another faction emerged, announcing Ganduje’s suspension on April 20, further complicating the situation.

In response to the second suspension, Zakari Sarina, the secretary of the party in Kano, denounced the faction’s actions, labeling it as a case of impersonation. Ganduje, through his legal representative, Hadiza Nasir Ahmad, is seeking legal recourse, asserting that his suspension without being afforded an opportunity to defend himself constitutes a violation of his fundamental right to fair hearing. Furthermore, he contends that his suspension by the faction is unlawful, null, and void.

In a recent court proceeding, counsel for Ganduje applied for service on the respondents by substituted means, a request which Justice Liman granted. Consequently, the court has adjourned the matter to May 28 for a comprehensive hearing.