UPDATED: Lagos records first Lassa fever case

Lagos State has recorded a case of the Lassa Hemorrhagic fever which has been reported to be raging in over 19 states in the country. The State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Abayomi, while noting that the situation is under control, called on residents to be calm and not panic. He assured the residents that state government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, was doing everything possible to control the spread of the disease in the state.

He said, “The Ministry of Health through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate is currently carrying out ‘contact tracing’ to determine those who may have been infected in line with international standards while we beef up our other surveillance strategies.”

The Commissioner stressed the need for members of the public to ensure and maintain an adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part of prevention and control measures against the spread of the disease in the state.